Sports ministry suspends newly formed WFI body amid wrestlers’ outcry

The Union Sports Ministry has suspended the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), days after Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik quit wrestling over Sanjay Singh:s election as it’s new president.

Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief and BJP MP Brijbushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

After Malik’s retirement, Bajrang Punia, another Olympic medalist left his Padma Shri award on a footpath near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, expressing pain over Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief.

The suspension of the WFI body also comes after the newly elected president announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

The wrestlers had raised apprehensions over the selection of venue for nationals, saying Gonda is the BJP MP’s area and claimed that several young female wrestlers are scared to participate.

The sports ministry has given the “hasty” announcement of national games as the reason behind the suspension of the WFI body.

“Such decisions are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading ‘Notices and Quorum for Meetings’, minimum notice period for EC meeting is 15 clear days and quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, minimum notice period is 7 clear days with quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives,” Sports Ministry said in a press release.

The release also noted that the newly elected body appears to be under the influence of former office bearers against whome allegations of sexual assault were levelled by women wrestlers.

“Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code,” the ministry said in the press release.

“The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers. Which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter,” it further added.

After Sanjay Singh’s victory, Brijbushan Sharan Singh had said that his “dominance will continue”.

“Dabdaba to hai, Dabdaba to Rahega, ye Dabdaba to bhagwan ne de rakha hai (Dominance was there, it will remain there for it has been given by the god),” he said, mocking the wrestlers who accused him of sexual assault.