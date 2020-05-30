The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday witnessed a spike in Covid+ve patients as large number of people stranded elsewhere in the country have started returning to their homes.

J&K registered 128 new positive cases, while Ladakh reported 20 till this afternoon. 28 persons have so far died in J&K due to infection.

Of the 128 patients detected in J&K, 94 have arrived from other places, while 34 were either already quarantined or detected fresh.

The highest number of 27 positive, all travellers, were detected in Srinagar district, followed by 19 in Kulgam and 18 in Kupwara. The Poonch district in Jammu division that had so far remained immune from Covid, today reported 14 positive cases and all of them had reached from outside the state. Seven new cases were recorded in the Jammu district.

The Ladakh UT that was declared corona free few days ago, tested 20 samples positive. Of these 17 were from Kargil district and 3 from Leh.