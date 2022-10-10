SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav died of illness on Monday. Yadav, 82 was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health.

Taking to a microblogging site, Samajwadi Party added by quoting Akhilesh Yadav, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The SP patriarch’s health condition had been “quite critical” for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saigal Etawah district Uttar Pradesh. He was the founder of the Samajwadi party and served three times as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav was raised in a poor farming family near Etawah And was one of six children in the family. He initially wanted to become a wrestler but he went to college and completed a Masters’s degree in political science from Agra University.

He became active in politics at the age of 15 when he encountered the writing of the Indian socialist Ram Manohar Lohia whom he met in 1966.

Forming his own part after having an influential role in Indian politics he made his own party in 1992 which pledged to create a socialist society.