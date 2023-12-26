Two die, 6 ill after suffocation

Atanu Ruidas (22) and Bidhan Bauri (21), both residents of Bankura died due to suffocation after an alleged gas leak inside a sweet shop in Kerry Road in Durgapur at wee hours today.

Six others have fallen ill due to severe suffocation and have been admitted at a nearby private super speciality hospital. Sukumar Mondal, owner of the sweet shop said that all are his employees and were sleeping in the adjacent room of the shop and he suspected that there must be some gas leakage from the cylinder. All the eight hail from Beliatore in Bankura and are sweet makers. The shop owners rescued all the victims.

Professor Dr G D Maiti, medical superintendent of IQ City Medical College and Hospital in Sovapur said that eight people have been admitted around 6.10am today with symptoms of suspected suffocation and shortness of breathing. “Two persons have been declared brought dead. The remaining six individuals are under treatment in an intensive medical care unit where the medical staff are providing care to ensure their fast recovery.

Meanwhile, for the two deceased the hospital has advised for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said professor Dr G D Maiti. Prima facie Durgapur Police suspect that the victims have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning inside the closed room