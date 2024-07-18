SP distributes Rs 1-lakh cheques among families of Hathras stampede dead

Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 123 people who died in the tragic stampede that took place in Hathras on July 2 during Bhole Baba satsang.

A SP spokesperson said here on Thursday that senior party leaders went to different districts to meet the family members of the deceased and hand over the cheques of Rs one lakh each.

The compensation was given to the families in the Hatras, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura, Agra, Badaun, Sambhal, Lalitpur, Shahjahanpur, Etawah, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit and Unnao districts.

