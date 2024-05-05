SP, Congress contesting polls to benefit their families, BJP for yours: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, saying both the Opposition parties are contesting polls to benefit their families and their vote banks.

Addressing an election rally at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “I do not have children, nor does Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We are working for your children. Our resolve for Viksit Bharat will ensure a happy world for your children. This is what I will leave for them.”

“After my 10-year tenure, I seek your blessings. You have witnessed my hard work and honesty. I am not just preparing for the next five years; I’m paving the way for 25 years. India’s strength will endure for a thousand years; I’m laying its foundation. Why? Modi rahe na rahe desh hamesha rahega’ (Whether I remain or not, this country will always remain),” the prime minister said.

“What are Congress and SP doing? They are contesting elections for their future and for the future of their children,” he said.

Modi further said he being a “Chaiwala” has broken the tradition that the heir of a royal family will automatically become the chief minister or the prime minister. “This tea seller has broken the custom that the heir of a royal family can become the chief minister and prime minister,” he said.

Modi slammed the Opposition for defaming indigenous COVID-19 vaccines. He said, “They secretly got vaccinated and incited the public on TV and social media. Why? So that uproar spreads and sins are pinned on Modi’s forehead.”

The prime minister attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress and said that some people consider Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Amethi-Raebareli as their legacy.

“What is the legacy of these dynasts? Their legacy is cars, mansions, and political power games. Some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj, and Etawah as their heritage. Some regard Amethi-Raebareli as their estates. But Modi’s legacy… a Pucca House for the poor. Modi’s legacy – toilets for mothers and sisters. Modi’s legacy provides Dalits and backward classes – electricity, gas, and water connections. Modi’s legacy includes free grains, free healthcare, and a National Education Policy. Modi’s legacy belongs to everyone, for everyone,” he said.

He pointed out that even today in the entire state SP couldn’t find a single Yadav candidate outside their family. In contrast, in the BJP, any karyakarta can reach the highest positions.

Later, the prime minister reached Ayodhya and offered prayers at Ram Temple. After offering prayers, Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya.