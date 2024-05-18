Our aim is to protect the Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the aim of INDIA bloc is to protect the Constitution and appealed to the people to safeguard it by ousting the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing his maiden rally here in support of the three INDIA bloc candidates—JP Agarwal, Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, he said: “Our aim is to protect this Constitution. If this goes away, which the BJP wants, Narendra Modi ji wants … so, the first work is to safeguard this book, ‘Constitution’ because this is your future, your dream and voice of your heart.”

Accusing the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said: “Arvind Kejriwal ji and Hemant Soren ji were put in jail. There is a list of leaders from the Congress as well. Our fight is to save the Constitution.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Narendra Modi ji worked for 22 to 25 people. He waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of big billionaires including Adani and Ambani but not of small businessmen and farmers. He privatised the Red Fort, which is a symbol of the country.”

Referring to demonetization and GST, he claimed businesses were shut at a large scale because of it.

“In Chandni Chowk, there are small and medium businessmen, traders. I want to ask you what Narendra Modi ji has done for you in the last 10 years,” he asked the gathering.

Senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and AAP leaders, among others were also present on the occasion.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA bloc, announced seat-sharing in Delhi and several states for the general elections.

As per the agreement, in Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, Congress is contesting in three parliamentary seats and AAP in four constituencies.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will take place on 25th May.