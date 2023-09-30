SP-Congress alliance likely for MP assembly polls

There is a strong possibility of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Sources here confirmed on Saturday that talks are on between the top leadership of two the parties. After an official agreement, prominent leaders of both parties will share the stage to announce the alliance.

According to reports, Yadav voters are considered decisive on 25-30 seats in Madhya Pradesh. However, they have an influence a decent number of 50 other seats. While Muslims are inclined towards the Congress, but the BJP is said to have a good hold on Yadav voters.

The main Opposition party in Madhya Pradesh is the Congress which is looking to contest this election with full might. The party has already started evolving a strategy to enter the poll fray. They will try to bring all other small and regional parties under one umbrella to dethrone the ruling BJP from power.

Although SP doesn’t enjoy a support base, it has a bigger influence on the Yadav voters of Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2003 assembly elections, the SP won seven seats while they stood second on five. According to sources, the party is looking to win four other seats under this alliance apart from these six seats.

In the 2018 elections, the SP performed better in some seats. Its strategists believe that Congress should not face any problem in giving some seats where the SP performed better in the 2018 elections. Last time, on these seats there was a straight fight between the SP and the BJP.

Leaders of both parties believe that if the Congress and the SP fight the elections together in the state, all the prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav will campaign on a common platform. While it will benefit the Congress, SP can move towards getting the status.

Javed Ali, a member of SP in the coordination committee of Opposition INDIA bloc also hinted that talks are going on between the SP and the Congress.