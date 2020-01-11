Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting said that the Citizenship Amendment Act passed amidst strong protest is to divide the Indian people on religious line, and is the biggest issue for the country.

“The Act which was passed amid strong protest in the winter session of parliament is a big issue before us. It is a discriminatory and divisive law,” she said at the meeting.

“The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian that it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she said.

Urging all the party members of Congress party to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India, she said, ” The CWC must categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity.”

The Congress Working Committee met on Saturday to deliberate the issues such as CAA, the proposed nationwide NRC and the violence in JNU.

The meet was chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders P Chidambaram, AK Antony, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia among others.

Congress has come out in support with the protesters against the CAA. Party leaders have been vocal against the Act and the party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra frequently visited the victims’ families in Uttar Pradesh.