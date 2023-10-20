Smriti Irani wants names of 7 railway stations changed in her Amethi constituency

Union women and child development minister and local MP Smriti Irani has shot off a letter to her counterpart and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav asking to rename seven railway stations in her constituency.

Irani in the letter, dated October 9, said she wanted to draw attention of the railway minister to change the names of the seven railway stations of her parliamentary constituency Amethi.

She said that the name of Kasimpur Halt should be changed to Jais City, Jais railway station to be changed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham and the name of Bani railway station should be changed to Swami Paramahamsa. Irani further said the name of Misrauli railway station should be changed to Maa Kalikan Dham and Nihalgarh railway station as Maharaja Bijli Pasi or Virangana Uda Devi.

Advertisement

Apart from these, the Akbarganj railway station should be named as Maa Ahorva Bhavani Dham and Warisganj railway station name should be changed to Amar Shaheed Bhalesultan.