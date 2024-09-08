Smriti Irani, Bansuri Swaraj take part in BJP membership drive in Delhi

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj took part in the BJP’s nationwide membership drive in the national capital on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Irani said, “I am elated at the huge response the membership drive is eliciting nationally towards the BJP leadership.”

The former Union Minister also visited the slums of Sunder Nagri in Delhi.

“Today, poor women from the slums of Sunder Nagri in Delhi took part in the BJP membership drive and pleaded for assistance, claiming that Aam Aadmi Party members had demolished their houses despite assurances of rehabilitation. People are joining the BJP to help such individuals. Assisting those in need is a fundamental aspect of BJP workers,” Irani told the media.

Meanwhile, Swaraj, who took part in the BJP’s membership drive at Scindia Camp in Sarojini Nagar, appealed to people to join the party if they want a “strong, developed and empowered India”.

“… If you want a strong, developed, and empowered India, then become a member of the world’s most popular party, the BJP, and contribute to advancing PM Modi’s public welfare policies,” Bansuri said while speaking to a news agency.

Earlier, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra led the BJP membership drive at Jhuggi Bastis in IP Extension and Patparganj. He said, “BJP is the largest party in the world. It is a party with internal democracy. While there are over 1,200 parties in India, only BJP renews its members’ membership every six years.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who was also part of the membership drive, said, “I started a membership drive in slums and informed people about various schemes designed to improve their living standards. BJP is committed to enhancing the living conditions of slum dwellers, which is why we have launched the ‘Jhuggi Jhopdi Chalo Abhiyan’, or BJP membership drive, in Delhi today.”

The BJP on Thursday completed registering one crore members in three days under its membership drive this year.