Smriti Irani accuses AAP of supporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, forging IDs

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged on Sunday that evidence has surfaced of fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and PAN cards being created for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

Irani accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of facilitating this illegal activity, asserting that AAP MLAs and their staff were allegedly complicit in the operation.

She claimed that the Delhi Police had issued two notices to AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan, along with their staff, for questioning. However, she noted that the AAP representatives had neither cooperated with the investigation nor responded to the notices.

The BJP leader expressed grave concern over what she described as “unlawful encroachments on the rights of Delhi and the nation” caused by AAP’s alleged actions.

According to Irani, complaints about the issuance of fraudulent identity documents led to a case being registered at the Sangam Vihar Police Station in December 2024. During the subsequent investigation, authorities reportedly uncovered that fake Aadhaar cards were being produced at a shop in Sector 5, Rohini.

Irani further alleged that analysis of seized laptops and documents following arrests in the case revealed damning evidence, including Aadhaar update forms allegedly signed and stamped by AAP officials. These forms reportedly bore the stamps and signatures of AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal (Rithala) and Jai Bhagwan (Bawana).

The BJP leader called for stringent action, emphasizing that such fraudulent activities pose a serious threat to national security and governance.