Ektaa Kapoor pens a birthday wish for ‘India’s Tulsi’ Smriti Irani

Ektaa Kapoor, the stalwart of Indian television, had a heartfelt moment on social media as she wished her ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ lead Smriti Irani on her 49th birthday.

The TV czarina took a trip down memory lane, sharing a montage of throwback pictures with Smriti, including some adorable moments with Ektaa’s son, Ravi.

Her message was filled with nostalgia and admiration: “So many years of knowing you… 25 years of ‘Kyunki’ in a few months! I have seen you grow into a force to be reckoned with—a shining star. Happy birthday, my friend, my favorite meme sharer, Ravi Masi, and for so many, INDIA’S TULSI!”

For the unversed, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, co-produced by Ektaa and her mother Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, was a cultural phenomenon. The daily soap, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, turned Smriti Irani into a household name as the iconic Tulsi Virani.

While Ektaa was all about love and nostalgia for Smriti, she had some ‘no-filter’ thoughts to share about the state of Indian content.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she addressed the common complaint that Indian shows and films aren’t at par with international content. But instead of blaming creators, she pointed fingers at a surprising culprit—the audience!

She wrote: “When Indian creators cry that our content doesn’t match up to international TV series and films… I wonder if it’s ego, anger, or just misplaced accusations.”

Ektaa highlighted that movies with strong storytelling—like ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ and ‘The Buckingham Murders’ (directed by Hansal Mehta)—struggled at the box office, proving that the demand for quality content isn’t as high as some claim.

“When these films don’t work in theatres, can we blame the real culprits—the audiences?” she asked.

According to her, India is still evolving when it comes to content consumption, comparing it to an adolescent going through growing pains.

Her take stirred up debates online. Some agreed, arguing that audiences need to support meaningful cinema, while others felt it’s the creators’ job to push boundaries regardless of commercial success.