Modi govt has taken significant steps towards financial inclusion of women: Smriti Irani

BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday that the Modi government has taken significant steps towards financial inclusion of women by providing them bank accounts and loans, which women have successfully leveraged, leading to low non-performing assets.

Smriti Irani was speaking at a conference on women empowerment here. The conference was organised three days ahead of International Women’s Day which is on March 8.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, she highlighted the strength of Indian women in overcoming challenges, particularly during the pandemic.

Advertisement

However, the BJP leader pointed out that “the digital world remains biased against women, and addressing this challenge is crucial”.

The conference on Women Empowerment under the theme “Celebrating Womanhood: Empower, Educate, Elevate”, which was hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, brought together distinguished leaders and advocates, emphasising the necessity of empowering women to drive societal progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, reaffirmed that “women’s rights are non-negotiable, and their dignity must be protected at all costs”,

Emphasising the additional challenges faced by physically challenged women, she called for prioritising their inclusion and support.

The conference culminated in an awards ceremony celebrating exceptional women leaders who have made remarkable contributions across various sectors.