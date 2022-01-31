SLF partners with DHL Express to vaccinate 3000 truck drivers across country

SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), a road safety NGO has partnered with DHL Express India to vaccinate 3000 truck drivers across the country to safeguard the community.

DHL Express India is supporting the initiative to vaccinate 3,000 truck drivers by funding vaccine doses and the end-to-end expenses of setting up a vaccination camp.

The drive is being conducted in a phased manner, where around 1500 truck drivers were given Covid-19 vaccination as part of the first phase held in December 2021.

“In the next phase, which will start in February, drivers from 15 states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal will be vaccinated. The initiative is being implemented through Humsafar, an organization working with truck drivers,” stated SLF in a press statement.

Commenting on the initiative, R.S Subramanian, Senior VP, and MD, DHL Express India said, “We all need to work together, both now and in the future to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Frontline workers, including truck drivers, play a critical role in the delivery of goods, and keeping them safe is of utmost priority. We are happy to support such initiatives and contribute to the communities we serve.”

Speaking on the partnership, Piyush Tewari, Founder, and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation stated, “Truck drivers spend most of their time on the road which makes them vulnerable to the virus and its evolving variants. We remain grateful to DHL Express India for their continued support of this initiative.”

Truck drivers form the backbone of the logistics sector. While they are the most important stakeholder in ensuring smooth transportation of goods over long distances, they continue to remain vulnerable due to the fragmented and informal nature of the trucking industry.75% of the drivers are getting their second dose and this drive will ensure that they are at minimal risk.