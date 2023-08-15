Highway lessons on safe drive save life

In a bid to provide proper training of drivers on highways, Kolkata on Wheels, a magazine set up to promote motoring, has organized a long-distance driving from the city to Ranchi. Twenty five owner drivers are taking part in the long distance driving venture. The programme has been powered by HPCL and the event partner is Saini Toyota.

The main purpose of the event is to provide a proper sense of driving to the owner drivers. The cars moved in a convoy so that the drivers get training on lane driving and control of speed on highways. Accidents have become rampant on highways because of speed mania. Also, many drivers fall asleep when the cars meet with accidents.

Through the event the message of Safe Drive Save Life will be spread. The drivers will be given a crash course on emergency medical attention by Dr Tanmay Das. It is good to have an idea to combat sudden collapse of a driving partner during a tour.

Advertisement

The drivers will be taught to provide basic relief till medical assistance comes. “For every Indian, little training to combat an emergency situation particularly while travelling or on airport and railway stations is a must.” The drivers will visit Chinnamasta Mandir where noted film director Satyajit Ray had penned a detective story Chinnamastar Abhisap.