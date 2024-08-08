Drivers and hotel personnel given first aid training

In a bid to ensure they have the expertise to handle any sudden medical emergency faced by tourists, Jhargram Tourism in association with Indian Medical Association, Jhargram branch organised a camp to provide first aid training to drivers and persennel working in hotels and resorts yesterday. This is for the first time in Bengal that such a training was provided to the drivers and hotel personnel.

Jhargram is gaining popularity as a tourist destination with both domestic and foreignj tourists visiting the area. Twenty drivers and 30 personnel from hotels, resorts and homestays received the training and were given certificates. The participants received training to handle medical emergency. Tourists sometimes fall sick in the vehicle or in hotels and in such cases, the training will be of immense help.

There are 40 hotels owned by the state government and private enterprises while there are 100 state government approved homestays, said Mr Sumit Dutta, founder, Jhargram Tourism. The certificates and medical kits were given by Mr Sunil Agarwala, district magistrate, Jhargram and Dr Pranab Ranjan Mazumdar, secretary IMA, Jhargram branch. The doctors who had imparted training included Dr Sudeshna Ghosh ( medicine), Dr Amasish Hota ( chest medicine), Dr Subrata Hazra ( surgeon), Dr Dhananjay Panda( Orthopaedic surgeon), Dr Sankha Chowdhury ( ENT specialist), Dr Partha Pratim Ghosh ( Eye specialist), Dr Raju Addya ( Paediatrics), Dr Barun Ghosh ( CPR, BLS).

The doctors answered questions raised by the participants. Mr Debjit Dutta, chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators ( IATO), West Bengal chapter, and Mr Dibyendu Banerjee, joint secretary ETAA ( Eastern Chapter) lauded the effort of Jhargram Tourism. After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Jhargram quite frequently to win confidence of the people. The life in Jhargram was badly hit by the Maoist movement. She improved the infrastucture and invited the tourists to visit the district. Tourists now visit Jhargram throughout the year.

They visit the Kanak Durga temple, tribal museum and the village of the artisans who work with black stone. Because of the visit of the tourists, fairs have been organised regularly which various products made by local artisans are displayed and sold. Local artists perform at the cultual shows regularly. Farm stays are also becoming quite popular in Jhargram.