Garbage mountains will disappear from the face of Delhi by 2028: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected the Okhla landfill site on Thursday to review the progress of bio-remediation and bio-mining work underway to tackle waste disposal.

Bioremediation and biomining are nature-based solutions that help clean up soil and water. While bioremediation uses microbes to break down toxic waste, biomining goes a step further by using bacteria to extract valuable metals from heavy metal waste polluting the soil, all in an eco-friendly way.

The minister pointed out that the Okhla Sanitary Landfill (SLF), spread over 62 acres, has long been one of Delhi’s most visible environmental challenges.

He informed the residents of Delhi that over 30 acres of the landfill site have been cleared, reducing the waste heaps from 60 metres to 20 metres. He claimed the complete removal of garbage mountains of Delhi by 2028 through the tireless efforts of newly-formed Delhi government. “Just like how dinosaurs disappeared from the face of the earth, these garbage mountains will disappear from Delhi too. This is not magic — it is the result of relentless efforts under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and the dedicated commitment of our Hon’ble CM Smt Rekha Gupta,” Sirsa claimed.

According to the official document, a total of 56 Lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) of legacy waste has been scientifically processed using modern segregation and remediation techniques since the start of the bio-mining project, which was launched in 2019.

The department informed that in Phase 2 of the operation, 20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste are currently being cleared, with the capacity to expand up to 30 lakh MT if needed. “While the deadline is set for December 2025, work is currently progressing ahead of schedule, with a revised internal target of October 2025,” it added.

Reaffirming the government’s vision, the Minister stressed:“Clean air, clean water, and complete removal of waste mountains from Delhi are the three top priorities in our mission ‘Viksit Delhi’.”

The department further informed about the process of biomining. It involves separating the Okhla’s legacy water into many fractions, such as inert material, soil, recyclables, and Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). While inert materials and soil-like fractions are being used for site leveling, road construction, and other approved civil works as per environmental guidelines, flammable waste — including non-biodegradable items like plastics and packaging residues — is sent to cement plants and paper mills to be used as an alternative fuel source.

This bio-remediation effort at Okhla is part of Delhi’s larger transformation in solid waste management. The project not only aims to reclaim urban land but also contributes to reducing fire risk, controlling leachate contamination, and significantly improving the quality of life for residents in surrounding localities.