Six policemen on way for PM rally killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Churu district

Khinvsar police station’s six policemen who were on way for the PM’s rally in Jhunjhunu were killed and one injured when their vehicle collided with a truck on the NH 58 in Churu district early this morning.

The injured was rushed to a government hospital in Jodhpur, the Superintendent of Police Nagaur Narayan Togas told The Statesman when contacted.

The deceased whose bodies kept in Churu Hospital mortuary were identified as Ramchandra, Kumbharam, Thanaram, Sukhram, Mahendra, and Suresh Meena, the Nagaur control room police said.

According to the police, the Jafta (group) of Khinvsar police station of Nagaur was going to Jhunjhunu in the early hours for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting to be held in Jhunjhunu in the afternoon when their vehicle collided with the heavy vehicle betwee Kanuta and Sujangarh towns of Churu district on National Highway 58. At 6:30 hrs

Meanwhile, the DGP Umesh Mishra condoled the death of six cops saying it was a great loss to the police department and bereaved family members.