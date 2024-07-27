Rajasthan CM announces state reservation to Agniveers as guards in Police, Jail and Forest departments

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday announced that state government will provide reservation to Agniveers as guards in Police, Jail, and Forest departments after completion of their jobs in defence services.

Othe occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the CM said that the Rajasthan Government has made a provision of reservation as State Police Guard, Jail Guard and Forest Guard for the Agniveers who protect the borders of the country with a spirit of dedication and patriotism.

Sharma said that with this decision of the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agniveers will get an opportunity to work in the state after serving the country.

Advertisement