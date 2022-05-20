Six labourers trapped under debris of under-construction tunnel in J&K

At least six labourers from West Bengal and Assam are among the ten trapped in debris of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in the Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

According to the reports, the adit tunnel of T3 caved in late night on Thursday trapping about a dozen labourers of Sarla Construction Company who were working at the site.

Reports said that among the missing labourers, five were from West Bengal, one from Assam, two each from J&K and Nepal.

Massive rescue operations have been launched and three of the trapped labourers have so far been rescued. One of the rescued has been sent to the medical college hospital at Jammu for treatment.

The missing labourers from West Bengal have been identified as; Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38). Shiva Chowhn (26) Assam, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) Nepal, Kushi Ram (25) Nepal, Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) both from J&K. Two labourers who have been hospitalized are; Vishnu Gola (33) Jharkhand and Ameen (26) J&K.

The tunnel collapsed at about 10.15 pm but rescue operations could only be launched at 12 midnight as shooting stones and landslides hampered rescue parties from reaching the spot.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, under whose parliamentary constituency the area falls, was in constant touch with the concerned authorities on the issue of rescue operations. “I’m in constant touch with DC. Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. Another two were rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations are on. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation”, he tweeted.

“Rescue operations are going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation”, he said in another tweet.

The tunnel was being constructed at Khooni Nullah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway that is being widened.