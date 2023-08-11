Six cops among 7 killed as Tata Sumo falls into Siul River of Himachal

Seven persons, including six police personnel of 2nd IRBn posted at Chamba Border, were killed in a road accident at Bairgarh-Tissa road in district Chamba on Friday.

The accident took place near Tarwai Bridge in the remote area of Chamba when the ill-fated Tata Sumo they were travelling in fell into Siul River with 11 persons, including nine police personnel on board.

The vehicle was on its way from Bairagarh to Tissa. According to police the police personnel were in the line of duty and were proceeding for patrolling duties when their vehicle met with an accident and rolled down the gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Sub-Inspector Rakesh Gora, Head Constable Praveen Tondon, Constable Kamaljeet, Ct. Sachin, Ct. Abhishek and Ct. Lakshay Kumar.

One local resident identified as Chandru Ram also lost his life in the incident.

Besides, a local resident and three police personnel were injured and are undergoing treatment at Tissa hospital.

As per preliminary reports, a large boulder from top hit their vehicle, as a result of which it got imbalanced and slipped down into a deep gorge.

Following the incident a Board of Inquiry (BoI) under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range Dharmashala, Abhishek Dullar, has been constituted to find out the actual cause of the incident. BoI has also been directed to elaborate upon the necessary steps or suggestions to mitigate such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over a road

The Chief Minister directed the district authorities to provide immediate ex-gratia grants to the next of kin of the deceased and best of treatment to the injured persons.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.