SIT report on Hathras stampede incident politically motivated, claims Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati alleged on Wednesday that the SIT report presented on the Hathras stampede incident was politically motivated.

She said that the silent approach on chief organiser Bhole Baba in the SIT report is a cause for concern and it seems that an attempt has been made to give him a clean chit in the entire incident.

Taking to social media site X on Wednesday, the BSP president said the Hathras stampede incident which took the lives of 121 women and children, shows the laxity on the part of the government administration. The report presented to the government by the SIT seems to be more politically motivated rather than based on the gravity of the incident, which is very sad, she pointed out.

Mayawati said that the silence of the SIT regarding the role of Bhole Baba, the main organizer of this fatal incident, is also a cause of concern among the people. ”Also, the attempt to give him (Baba) a clean chit instead of taking strict action against him is a matter of concern,” she said, adding that the government must pay attention so that such incidents do not recur in future.

The SIT formed to investigate the case submitted its report to the government on Monday night . On the basis of this report, six officers including the SDM, CO, SO and Tehsildar were suspended.

Mayawati has expressed her grief at the death of 18 bus passengers in an accident in Unnao on Lucknow- Agra Expressway this morning. She has suggested that the government should take measures to prevent such accidents.