Beware of Opposition parties, Mayawati tells Bahujan Samaj

Cautioning the Bahujan Samaj against the alleged conspiracy of the BJP, Congress, and SP, BSP supremo Mayawati said they would lure them for votes.

Addressing the BSP leaders from UP and Uttarakhand here on Wednesday, Mayawati said the government should work for the people without religious and castiest bias.

Pointing out that every party is celebrating Dr. Babasaheb Bheemrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in a big way, she said it shows their pseudo love for the national icon for vote bank politics even as his followers are being persecuted. “There is a competition among the SP, Congress, and BJP to celebrate Dr. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary while his followers are being tortured, murdered and his statues are being dismantled,” she alleged.

The BSP chief said that the UP and Uttarakhand governments should fulfill their Constitutional obligation with karma (action), not religion, and work in the interest of all sections of the society. “But unfortunately, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP seems to be dedicated to some fields and some people like the previous SP government,” she alleged.

Mayawati said at a time when India, along with countries of the world, facing challenges posed by the “Trump Tariff”, the Central and state governments should work in the country’s interest by keeping narrow political interests aside while not compromising on the self esteem of the country.