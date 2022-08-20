Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged irregularities in AAP government’s excise policy, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is the No. 1 accused in the case, while Arvind Kejriwal is the chief of corruption.

Thakur also gave Manish Sisodia a new name – ‘Money Shh…’ – saying that he makes money and maintains silence.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters a day after the CBI raided the residence and office of Sisodia in connection with the case, Thakur said that the entire country and the world can now see the corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said Kejriwal is No. 1 in making new records of corruption and after the liquor scam, Sisodia is now even unable to answer the queries of journalists.

Terming the AAP government as ‘Revadi Sarkar’ and ‘Bevdi Sarkar’, Thakur said Kejriwal and Sisodia should tell whether blacklisted companies were given contract to sell liquor.

“Manufacturing companies are not allowed to get contract for retail, so why did they give this permission? Why have they gone soft towards the liquor traders,” Thakur asked.

Questioning Sisodia’s relationship with the other accused in the case, Thakur asked why did the AAP government increase the commission of liquor contracts from 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

Accusing the AAP leaders of running away from questions instead of giving proper answers, the Union minister said that just like the AAP leaders are running away from the truth, they will now also run away from the public as well.