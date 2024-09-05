Sisodia advocates salary hike for teachers in line with civil servants

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia advocated a salary hike for the teachers in line with civil servants at the ‘Nigam Shikshak Samman Samaroh 2024’ here on Thursday.

He emphasized the crucial role of teachers in shaping India’s future and said teachers’ salaries should surpass those of IAS officers and Cabinet Secretaries, citing the example of developed countries to stress that elevating the status of educators is key to achieving a developed India by 2047.

Sisodia added that he always looked forward to Teacher’s Day during his tenure as the education minister of Delhi for 8-9 years, and treated this day like a personal celebration.

He further stated, “It is my privilege to honor teachers on Teacher’s Day. It is, in fact, the reverse. By honoring a teacher, we feel that we are being given the honor. To stand on stage and hand over an award to a teacher may seem like a small gesture, but being able to do so on Teacher’s Day is the greatest honor one can receive.”

“I stand here today with pride, feeling fortunate that I have been given the opportunity, thanks to all of you, to honor some of our teachers. It is a matter of great pride for me,” added the leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi said teachers give guidance to children so that they could bring glory to the country. Students studying in MCD schools come from middle-class or poor families.

Many children’s parents are also not educated therefore, MCD teachers have to take care of the children as well as their parents. For the last one-two years, we have been organizing Mega PTMs.