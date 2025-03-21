Sisodia named Punjab in-charge, Bharadwaj Delhi chief in AAP rejig

In a major organizational reshuffle, the AAP on Friday appointed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain as party’s in-charge and co-incharge, respectively, of Punjab and replaced Gopal Rai with Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi unit chief.

The decisions were announced after a high-level PAC meeting at the residence of party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal here.

Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain are assigned to look after Punjab, the lone state where the party is in power, as both of them share a close bond with Kejriwal.

As for Delhi, the party has appointed Saurabh Bhardwaj as its chief as the incumbent, Gopal Rai, has been shifted to Gujarat as party in-charge along with Durgesh Pathak as co-in-charge and the lone Jammu and Kashmir MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, as the state unit chief.

Moreover, Sandeep Pathak, party’s national general secretary, was given the additional charge as in-charge of Chhattisgarh while Pankaj Gupta, the party’s national secretary, has been assigned the charge of Goa.

For Goa, the party has appointed three co-incharges, Ankush Narang, Abhas Chandela, and Deepak Singhla.

Following the appointments, Arvind Kejriwal took to X to extend his best wishes to the newly-appointed office bearers of the party. “Best wishes to all the colleagues of Aam Aadmi Party on getting new responsibilities,” he wrote in a post.

On being given the responsibility of Punjab, Sisodia said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal and the party leadership for giving me the responsibility to work as in-charge of Punjab.”