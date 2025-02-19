Polls over, blaming Kejriwal won’t work’: Sisodia wants BJP to act now

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, castigated the BJP for its alleged failure to maintain the law and order in the National Capital citing a case of assault on a seven-year-old girl in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

Addressing a press conference along with Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh here, Sisodia said, “I am addressing this press conference today to remind the BJP that elections are over. You have done enough name calling and mudslinging before the polls, now at least focus on governance.”

Advertisement

“The people of Delhi entrusted you with the law and order, yet criminals are roaming free without fear because of the simple reason that they know those responsible for maintaining the law and order do not care. The Home Ministry has complete control over Delhi’s governance, yet their priorities lie elsewhere,” he added.

Advertisement

Echoing similar views, Jarnail Singh said, “People in Tilak Nagar and across Delhi are deeply concerned and frustrated. Crimes like chain snatching and bike and car thefts have become so common that they no longer have a count. Murders and rapes have turned into everyday affair as the Delhi Police have completely failed to stop them.”

“What is happening to our city? How much worse can this get,” he asked.

“We assure Delhi’s citizens that we stand with them in this fight for their safety. We trust our judiciary to ensure that the guilty receive the harshest and swiftest punishment. We urge authorities to restore peace and security immediately,” Singh added.

Answering a query regarding the prospective chief minister of Delhi, Sisodia said, “It is shocking that the BJP took so long just to decide on a leader. Even now, it is unclear whether they have actually chosen one or they lack confidence in their own pick. This is exactly why they have no time to focus on Delhi’s schools, hospitals, electricity, or water supply. Power cuts are increasing, crimes are rising as uncertainty pervades everywhere. They won the elections, so they can do whatever they want but the people of Delhi will not tolerate this.”