Private schools hiking fees, says Manish Sisodia, demands CBI probe

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dropped out of power, private schools across the Capital have been hiking their fees and the BJP led government is hand-in-glove with the private schools in the hike and looting parents.

Sisodia accused the government of colluding with school managements and turning a blind eye to the financial burden on parents and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

“Private schools cannot raise fees without the blessings of those in power. The question is—how much of this loot is going into the pockets of BJP ministers?” he said while addressing a press conference.

Highlighting the issue of fee hike, Sisodia said, “In 2015, when I became the Education Minister, the first major reform we brought in was to regulate fee hikes in private schools. The AAP government ensured that no private school in Delhi could arbitrarily increase fees. “

“The BJP must explain its relationship with this open loot by private schools. A system of loot has begun in Delhi — where BJP is enabling a direct robbery from the pockets of Delhiites. Salaried middle-class families painstakingly save to pay their children’s fees. Looting 30–40% more from parents every month is blatant corruption and must be investigated by the CBI,” the former Minister said.