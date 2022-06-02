Singer KK Cremated in Presence of Family and Friends in Mumbai

Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 after a concert in Kolkata. After his performance at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, he went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was paid a gun salute in Kolkata on June 1 by Mamata Government.

Singer KK left all his fans, friends, and especially his family members heartbroken and shattered by his untimely death. His body was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, June 1, evening, and his funeral was performed at the Versova Hindu crematorium after Antim Darshan at his house in Mumbai. on June 2.

The funeral took place in the presence of his family, friends, and celebs from the music industry. His son Nakul performed the rituals and his wife Jyoti bid him a tearful goodbye.

A slew of Bollywood personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Alka Yagnik among many others was seen bidding an emotional goodbye to late singer KK, who was cremated in Versova on Thursday.

Others who were seen included singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and Rekha Bhardwaj were seen at the cremation ground, where KK’s mortal remains were taken for cremation.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.

