Singapore High Commissioner visits Assam Pavilion at IITF

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen visited the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan here on Saturday.

During his visit, the High Commissioner was very much impressed with the Assamese products on display and opined that these products have a great market in Singapore.

He said many products can now be directly exported to Singapore.

The High Commissioner also interacted with the officials manning the stalls.

Reacting to his visit to the Assam Pavilion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Thank you, Your Excellency, High Commissioner Wong!

Like you, I too hope to see more Assamese products exported and sold in Singapore and Southeast Asia with the direct air cargo route between Guwahati and Singapore. Grateful for your constant support.”

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh minister for Industries Harshwardhan Chauhan visited the Assam Pavilion on Thursday and appreciated the array of products on display.

In the visitors’ notebook, Chauhan wrote, “Very nice display of handicrafts and handlooms of Assam. Good that the old and traditional culture of Assam has been preserved.”

The theme of this year’s IITF is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade’. The fair will come to a close on November 27.