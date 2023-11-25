IITF: Mining pavilion attracts 35,000 visitors

The mining pavilion has attracted approximately 35,000 visitors, including thousands of students, so far at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

The pavilion set up and presented by the Ministry of Mines, for the first time in the IITF-2023, under the theme “Connecting Beyond Mining” offers visitors a chance to explore and comprehend mines and minerals.

“Over the past 10 days, approximately thirty five thousand visitors have explored the pavilion, gaining insights into the vital role of mining and minerals in our daily life. Eminent personalities including Union Ministers, paralympian Deepa Malik, former hockey player Zafar Iqbal, Ashok Kumar, former cricketer Vijay Dahiya, Railway Board members and senior bureaucrats visited the pavilion,” the Ministry of Mines said on Friday.

The Ministry of Mines organised a workshop on recycling for students in the mining pavilion in which more than 2000 students enthusiastically participated. They showed keen interest in the significance of mines and minerals in our daily lives and took pledge for environment responsibility. As of now, a large number of people have taken pledge as Guardian of the Earth.

In the Kidz Zone’s Geological Survey of India (GSI) stall, children observed dinosaur eggs and fossil models buried under earth for millions of years. Moreover, visitors experienced the challenges and adventures of mining through simulators in the VR zone, a feeling of reaching thousands of feet down the earth to extract minerals. The GSI stall also attracted visitors testing their gems and stones. The audience shared their experiences at the Mines Pavilion, which features glimpses of various mines in the country.

Through this pavilion, the Ministry of Mines aims to provide information to the general public about the important role of minerals in our daily lives, ranging from the ingredients in our food plates to production of power, mobile phone batteries, and even medicines, affecting everything.

Display of minerals excavated from the Earth and Ocean has proved to be a major attraction of the Pavilion as well as the VR Zone giving an altogether new experience of underground mining and metallurgy to the visitors.

The Ministry of Mines and its field formations, along with some major private sector mining companies, are showcasing knowledge and achievements related to mines and minerals through their respective stalls.

The state-of-the-art Mining Pavilion, organized from November 14 to 27, is providing a unique opportunity to see different types of minerals and to know and understand them in detail.