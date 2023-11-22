Assam Day celebrated at IITF-2023

Assam Day was celebrated at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 here on Wednesday. Various cultural dance forms like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam were performed. Well-known artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit regaled the audience with their renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at Pragati Maidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Bimal Borah said: “Assam has seen a remarkable surge on the development front under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.”

Notably, the Minister has taken much effort to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and to highlight its strengths in different sectors be it industry and tourism in the fair.

Advertisement

Accompanied by officials, Borah went round the various stalls in the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials and employees of government departments and PSUs. As many as five Government Departments and PSUs including DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC, AGMC, 32 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the fair.

The Assam pavilion was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Assam Government, Ravi Kota on November 14. Various initiatives of the state government like ‘one district one product, GI products such as Assam lemon, gamusa, muga silk along with traditional dresses of the state, ease of doing business, and Assam start-up, are being promoted in the fair.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Shantanu Deori is the Director of the Assam Pavilion. The theme of this year’s IITF is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade’. The fair will come to a close on November 27.