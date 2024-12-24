“Shyam Benegal Ji’s storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema”: PM Modi condoles renowned filmmaker’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and praised Benegal’s storytelling, saying that it had a profound impact on Indian cinema.

Benegal, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

Shyam Benegal breathed his last today at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

His demise evoked heartfelt tributes from celebrities, politicians, and admirers nationwide, all mourning the loss of a visionary director who played a key role in reshaping Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Expressing his feelings that the renowned director Shyam Benegal, who brought a parallel era of realist filmmaking to the Indian cinema, will remain immortal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his tributes.

“His contribution to the development and glory of the Indian cinema by recognizing the power of the film medium is invaluable. His works have made Indian films known internationally. The late Benegal, who came from a Karnataka Konkani family, started making films at the age of twelve with a camera gifted by his father, who was a photographer. Many films like Ankur, The Seedling, Manthan, Mandi, Junoon brought an era of realist production to Indian cinema,” CM Fadnavis said in a statement issued from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

“He also made his mark in the production of documentaries and advertisements. In this too, his writing style and presentation were unique. He did the important work of giving Benegal’s touch and thoughts to the parallel film movement. The lives of the common man came on screen through his films. Simplicity was not his specialty, but art and his formula for living. Benegal not only produced many quality films, but also gave many renowned artists to the Indian film industry. Many artists emerged from his directorial vision,” he said.

“Shyam Benegal was a pioneer in the influence of legendary directors who gave a modern turn to the film industry. The study and appreciation of his works and style continues even today, this is the importance of his artistic expression. With his death, a guide of Indian cinema has gone beyond the veil of time. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the film production and art sector. May the soul of veteran director Shyam Benegal rest in peace, this is my prayer to God. We share in the grief of his family, said Chief Minister Shri. Fadnavis in his condolence message,” the Maharashtra CM added in his statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to the family, friends and followers of Shyam Benegal. Taking to her X handle, Mamata wrote: “Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends and followers.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled notable works of Shyam Benegal which will help to inspire generations of filmmakers.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.