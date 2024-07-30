Shocking to see INDIA bloc standing with a jailed leader: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday claimed that people are shocked to see the INDIA bloc leaders standing in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody on corruption charges.

Commenting on the protest staged by the INDIA bloc leaders demanding release of the incarcerated leader, the BJP leader wondered against whom the alliance leaders organised the protest since the cases against Kejriwal may have been filed by the probe agencies, but to keep him in jail or grant him bail is the wisdom of the judiciary, Sachdeva added.

He further said that AAP leader Sanjay Singh was jailed and released by court, and there has been no government intervention. Similarly, Kejriwal too got an interim bail to campaign, but the government did not intervene. He said both examples clearly show that investigation agencies or the government simply present and contend their case in Court but never try to disregard the Court’s decision of granting bail, the BJP leader added.

The Delhi BJP chief said that probe agencies have all along behaved with maturity, while he alleged that Kejriwal has been trying to create health issues in a bid to get bail.

Hitting out at Congress, Sachdeva claimed that its dual face stands exposed today, as this afternoon when Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav was condemning the AAP for organising today’s demonstration to cover up their corruption before media near party’s Delhi unit office, at that very same time Congress MPs were showering praises on Kejriwal, calling him victim of political conspiracy.

People of Delhi fail to understand which Congress leader is standing with the actual Congress on Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader added.