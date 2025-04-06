Delhi govt meeting expectations of residents in less than 50 days: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed on Sunday that the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is fully meeting the expectations of the city’s residents in less than 50 days of its formation.

Sachdeva, while speaking at a foundation day event of the BJP in East Delhi’s Shahdara district, appealed to party workers to take the achievements of the state government to the people.

He said apart from CM Rekha Gupta’s government opening the path to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi within 45 days, it has introduced a Summer Action Plan for water and electricity, a Trunk Sewer Cleaning Plan for the monsoon, and has also started initiatives to combat the rise in air pollution during winters.

The Delhi BJP chief said whether it’s paperless assembly proceedings or the schemes for school uniforms and fees, all of these are giving a new hope to the people in the national capital.

Earlier, Sachdeva praised the Delhi government for its well-structured budget, focusing on infrastructure improvements in the government schools and hospitals, along with steps to enhance fundamental education and healthcare services.