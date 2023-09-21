Shivraj unveils 108-foot statue of ‘Adi Shankaracharya’ in Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled a colossal 108-foot statue of the eighth-century Hindu philosopher and saint – ‘Adi Shankaracharya’ in the presence of saints and religious gurus in Omkareshwar.

The multi-metal ‘Ekatmata ki Pratima’ (Statue of Oneness) of Indian philosopher ‘Adi Shankaracharya’, who consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta – marks the initiation of the first phase of an ambitious Ekatma Dham project.

The project includes the development of the Advaita Lok museum, showcasing the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar (Adi Shankaracharya) through exhibits reflecting the message of Advaita Vedanta.

The Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta, which will serve as coordination, research and resource centre for the study and promotion of Advaita Vedanta is also envisioned as part of the multi-phase project.

The multi-metal gigantic statue portraying Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old boy – the age at which his Guru Govindapada at Omkareshwar, deemed that Shankara was ready to write commentaries on major spiritual texts.

“My repeated salutations at the feet of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ji and heartfelt thanks to all of you for attending this grand event. Salute at the feet of Jagadguru. Offering darshan of Advaita Vedanta, the 108 feet tall grand statue of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya ji, filled with auspiciousness, auspiciousness and auspiciousness,” CM Chouhan said.

Importantly, before the unveiling of the ‘Statue of Oneness’, vedic ritual worship was performed on Mandhata Mountain under the guidance of Prasthanatray Bhashya Parayan and Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth by about 300 renowned ‘Vedic Archaks’ of the country.