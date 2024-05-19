Tourist couple from Jaipur among 3 injured in 2 separate terrorist attacks in South Kashmir

Three people, including a tourist couple from Jaipur and a local, were injured in two separate terrorist attacks in South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts.

The attacks on Saturday evening have come days ahead of the election for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on 25 May.

Police identified the injured couple as Farha and her husband Tabrez. They had come to Kashmir from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Police said they were shot by terrorists at Yannar in Anantnag. Both were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Army and paramilitary forces have cordoned the area and launched a search operation.

In another incident, a local identified as Aijaz Ahmad was injured as terrorists fired upon him at Heerpora in the Shopian district.

Injured person has been evacuated. The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.