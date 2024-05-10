Women’s Hockey League: Haryana overcome M.P. in shootout; Odisha beat Mizoram 2-0

Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout while Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0 in their respective matches on Day 10 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

In the day’s opening showdown, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout after the score read 0-0 at the end of the final quarter.

Both teams fought tooth and nail but couldn’t quite convert their chances to find the back of the net. Hockey Madhya Pradesh was awarded five penalty corners while Hockey Haryana was awarded four of the same but none of them were converted into goals.

In the shootout, Manju Chorsiya, Pinki and Khasa Shashi scored for Hockey Haryana while Karmanpreet Kaur and Swati scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Ishika saved three goals for Hockey Haryana to help them win two points.

Odisha overcomes Mizoram

In the second match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0.

The first quarter turned out to be goalless but Pratibha Ekka (25’) put the Hockey Association of Odisha on the board with a field goal in the second quarter. The third quarter didn’t see any goals either as the Hockey Association of Odisha led 1-0 going into the final quarter.

Karuna Minz (52’) doubled their lead with a field goal in the final quarter as the Hockey Association of Odisha won the game 2-0.