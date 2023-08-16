Shatrujeet Kapur takes charge as new Haryana DGP

Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a 1990-batch IPS officer, took over as new director-general of police (DGP) of Haryana on Wednesday.

Kapur succeeded PK Agarwal, who retired on Tuesday on completion of a two-year tenure. His appointment comes six days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee met and shortlisted three IPS officers — Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch) — for the Haryana DGP’s post.

Kapur, who was posted as DG, Vigilance, was the frontrunner for the post as he is known to enjoy the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s confidence. He earlier also served as the state’s first CID chief in the BJP government when the party came to power in 2014.

Addressing a press conference after assuming the charge of DGP, the new DGP said his priority will be to bring about reforms in the policing by making it more responsive and ensuring transparency in police working. There is no place for corruption in the police and it would not be tolerated at any cost. If corruption is found anywhere strict action will be taken against the guilty as per law, he asserted.

The DGP said Haryana has a strong police force of more than 55,000 personnel and special thrust would be given in enhancing their skills through capacity building in law and order and other core policing areas. For this, special training would be imparted to the police personnel, he said.

Kapur said nobody would be allowed to play with the future of youth in the state. The campaigns being run by the Haryana Police to nab those involved in drug peddling would be further intensified. Besides, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau would be further strengthened, he added.

A Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from NIT Kurukshetra, Kapur served in the UN Peacekeeping Mission at Kosovo (UNMIK, 2001-2002) and anti corruption and economic offences divisions of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between 2002 to 2008.

He also served as chief managing director of Haryana power distribution companies from September 2016 to February, 2021. During this period, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, the key performance indicator (KPI) in power distribution business, were reduced from 30.02 per cent to 17.05 per cent with a series of enforcement, commercial and technological initiatives.

The discoms posted a profit of Rs 412 Crore in 2017-18 after a gap of thirteen years. In the following three years also, Haryana discoms posted profit of Rs 283 Crores, Rs 331 Crore and Rs 637 Crore respectively.