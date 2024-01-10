‘Shankaracharyas being insulted…’: Digvijay Singh targets BJP, VHP over Ram temple event

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of insulting the Shankaracharyas, who have objected to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Refering to VHP leader Champat Rai, who was made the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, the Congress leader questioned why Nirmohi Akhada’s rights have been taken away.

“We object to the fact that Shankaracharya is being insulted. What is VHP’s right on Ram temple? We have made donations for Ram temple. (Former PM) Narasimha Raoo had made ‘Ramalay Nyas’ with all four Shankaracharyas,” the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

“Champat Rai is the promoter of VHP who has done a land scam. Such a man has been made the (Ram temple) Trust chief who is insulting the religion and dividing Hindu leaders and the religion. Why has Nirmohi Akhara’s right been taken away? The BJP, Sangh & VHP hare using the Britishers’ divide and rule policy now,” he added.

His remarks came after the Congress party announced its decision to skip the Ram Temple consecration event on January 22, saying they viewed religion as a personal attribute.

In a statement released by its leader Jairam Ramesh, the Congress party said that the inauguration of the incomplete temple by BJP and RSS is being done for electoral gains.

“Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” read a statement from senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.