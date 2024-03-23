Congress releases 4th list of candidates for LS polls, Ajay Rai to contest against PM Modi

The Opposition Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases from April 19.

The grand old party has once again fielded it’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fourth list also features senior leader Digvijay Singh, and former BSP leader Danish Ali. While Singh will contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency, Ali will be Congress party’s candidate from Amroha seat.

Advertisement

Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar, Akhilesh Pratap Singh from Deoria, and Mahesh Kumar from Ujjain are other prominent names in the list.

Notebly, the Congress party has also announced candidates on four seats in Maharashtra where it is yet to finalise a seat-sharing alliance with its MVA partners Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction.

Congress has left Rajasthan’s Nagaur for Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP. Anil Chopra has been given ticket from Jaipur rural, while Bhajan Lal Yadav will be the grand old party’s candidate from Karauli-Dholpur seat.

Piya Roy Chowdhury will be Congress party’s Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Coochbehar constituency.

Congress releases the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/EfpaV3Sc10 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

The highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases with the first phase beginning from April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are also expected to be announced the same day.