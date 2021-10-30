Shah Rukh Khan goes to fetch Aryan from jail

For the second time in two days, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan drove out in a motorcade on Saturday to fetch his son Aryan, who is expected to be released on bail soon.

Shah Rukh Khan left his Bandra home ‘Mannat’ at around 8 a.m. with aides, lawyers and security even as it transpired that it could be several hours more before Aryan actually walks out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) at Chinchpokli.

The megastar took a break at a five-star hotel en route, partook in some light refreshments, and kept a vigil in the vehicle for Aryan, who he last met inside the ARCJ on October 21.

The Arthur Road jail officials opened the ‘bail box’ at around 5:30 am this morning as they took out the release papers of prison inmates, including Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Khan, for final checking. As per a jail official, the jail authorities will start the procedure to release Aryan Khan at 9 am and it takes anywhere between 15 minutes to 1 hour to complete the procedure.

ARCJ Superintendent Nitin Waychal confirmed to the hordes of media persons teeming outside the jail that Aryan’s bail documents have been received and scrutinized.

“The pre-release formalities are currently underway inside the jail. He did not get any special treatment… He is likely to be released between 10 a.m. and 12 noon along with other inmates,” Waychal added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have deployed huge security, barricades, and roadblocks at various points to stop the fans of both SRK and Aryan crowding around the actor’s home and near the ARCJ, besides many lining up the roads from Bandra to Chinchpokli, a distance of around 15 km.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month, a drugs bust that triggered a series of controversies and put the central agency and its officials under the spotlight.

(With IANS inputs)