SGPGI leads the way in health education in N. India:Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, stated that SGPGI is setting high standards in healthcare and medical education, not just in the state but across North India. Highlighting its quiet yet impactful progress, he said the institute is achieving excellence and scaling new heights.The CM was speaking at the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Highlighting the institute’s success, he said, “SGPGI is currently performing robotic surgeries and is now advancing towards becoming a center for utilizing AI to enhance patient care. This reflects the institute’s remarkable progress.”He further mentioned that in 2024 alone, SGPGI registered 1,16,000 patients, treated 48,600 of them, and conducted over 14,000 surgeries. The institute successfully completed 114 kidney transplants, 32 bone marrow transplants, one liver transplant, 591 open-heart surgeries, and 319 robotic surgeries. These achievements underscore SGPGI’s excellence and its growing contribution to healthcare.

Advertisement

During the event, the CM released the institute’s coffee table book. He also honored faculty members and students for their outstanding research and exemplary performance. He stated that SGPGI has significantly increased its pace over the past seven years, and the next five years will be even more crucial for the institute. Departments that were once unimaginable are now being established, and the institute is working in mission mode with full commitment.

Advertisement

Highlighting a unique achievement, the CM mentioned that SGPGI is the first institution in the country to receive Rs 500 crore through CSR funds. “These funds are being used to support initiatives like the Saloni Heart Foundation, which provides life-saving heart surgeries for children. Additionally, a shelter home (Rain Basera) is being constructed with CSR support”, he stated.

Reflecting on the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that at the time, 36 districts in Uttar Pradesh lacked ICU beds. On the director’s suggestion, the Tele-ICU facility was introduced, saving thousands of lives. He added that six medical colleges have already been integrated into the Tele-ICU system in the first phase, and efforts are underway to connect all medical colleges in the state to this facility in the future.

The CM further pointed out that between 1947 and 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state. However, in 2023 alone, 13 government medical colleges became operational, admitting students for the first time.