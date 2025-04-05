Iron pole placed on the tracks in UP : Major train mishap averted

A major train accident was averted when a loco driver of a goods trains stopped his train after detecting an iron pole placed on the tracks.

Railway police here said that the iron pole was found on the railway track at around 04:15 am on Saturday morning between Prayag and Atrampur railway station located in Unchahar railway block of Northern Railway Lucknow division.

Police said that the goods train was going towards Unchahar in the morning, when the loco pilot of the goods train Sanyog Sharma saw the iron pole on the railway track. He immediately stopped the train by applying emergency brake. The pole has been removed from there in the presence of train manager Praveen. Later, Assistant Sub Inspector Railway Protection Force Phaphamau reached the spot. Railway officials say that the matter is being investigated.

The RPF team has started investigation and they are questioning the people living in the houses located around the railway track.

Officials claim that culprits would be nabbed soon .