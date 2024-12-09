Senior BJP leader booked for rape in MP

A senior office bearer of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has been booked on rape charges by the police on the complaint of a woman, following which, the BJP leader has resigned from his post.

The police in the Vidisha district registered an FIR against Vidisha district BJP Vice President Yogendra Singh Solanki. According to the police, the BJP leader has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), as he has been accused of having committed the crime before July, when the IPC had not been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Inspector Ashutosh Singh Rajput, the complainant woman is 23 years old and she lodged the complaint against Solanki on 5 December alleging that he had been sexually exploiting her for a long time. Vidisha SP Rohit Keshwani said as soon as the incident came to light, the police took appropriate action in the case. He said further investigations are on in the matter.

Solanki resigned from his post on Sunday. He claimed that the woman has lodged a false complaint against him. Vidisha BJP district president Rakesh Singh Jadon said on Monday that Solanki’s resignation has been accepted today.