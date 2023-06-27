“Seems PM Modi could not understand Obama’s advice properly,” Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi’s triple talaq remarks

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on triple talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda Muslims in Bhopal and said that it seems PM Modi could not understand Barack Obama’s advice properly.

“It seems PM Modi could not understand Obama’s advice properly. Modi ji tell me, will you end the “Hindu Undivided Family” (HUF)? Because of this, the country is suffering a loss of Rs 3064 crores every year,” said Asaduddin Owaisi. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama, during a media interview, said if ethnic minorities are not protected, there is a strong possibility of the country “at some point starts pulling apart”.

Obama’s made the remarks during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and said if President Joe Biden meets with PM Modi, “the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning”.

Owaisi’s remark comes after PM Modi said that even SC said Uniform Civil Code should be implemented. “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” said PM Modi while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party booth workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal..

Notably, Part 4, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, corresponds with Directive Principles of State Policy, making it mandatory for the State to provide its citizens with a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

Accusing PM Modi of shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, he said, “On one hand you are shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, and on the other hand your pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their jobs, bulldozing their homes, killing them through lynching, and they are also opposing their reservation. Your government has abolished the scholarship of poor Muslims.”

He asked PM Modi about his initiatives for Pasmanda Muslims if they are exploited. “What are you doing if Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited? Before seeking the votes of Pasmanda Muslims, your workers should go door-to-door and apologize that your spokesperson and MLA had insulted the glory of our Nabi-e-Kareem,” he added.

The Hyderabad MP also questioned PM Modi over taking inspiration from the laws in Pakistan.

“Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting so much inspiration from the law of Pakistan? You even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who run away leaving their wives even after marriage,” AIMIM chief further said.

Notably, PM Modi hit out at Opposition parties for “vote bank politics” and their “policy of appeasement” and said that those who are supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim women.

Stating that advocating Triple Talaq is a “grave injustice” to Muslim women, PM Modi said that if it is a necessary tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have it?

“Whoever talks in favour of Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, those vote bank hungry people are doing a great injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq doesn’t just do injustice to daughters. It is beyond this; the whole family get ruined. If it has been a necessary tenet of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said PM Modi.