Security forces recover huge cache of arms from Bihar’s Gaya district

Security forces have foiled a major Naxalite attack after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Bihar’s Gaya district, police said.

“The recovery was made in Gaya’s Lutua area during a massive search operation following specific intelligence inputs. A special team comprising CoBRA 205, CRPF 159 Battalion, STF and District Police launched a combing operation in the forest area of Pandra of Lutua,” the Gaya Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the subsequent search operation, 303 rifles, 100 cartridges of 7.62 mm were recovered. The ammunition was hidden at one place.

Security forces continued action on the basis of inputs and conducted a search operation at the other end of the Pandra hill, it added.

As the searches were intensified, three powerful IEDs were also found hidden at another spot, which were defused by the security forces, said police.

The release stated that a tunnel built across the hill was also uncovered during the search operation. The tunnel was probably used by the Naxalites as a hideout, police said.

During the raid, the security forces recovered 13,800 detonators kept in five plastic sacks.

Apart from this, four bundles of cordex wire, black military uniform of Naxalites, and ammunition were also recovered from the spot, which were destroyed on the spot, said the release.

The security forces also recovered two cellphones and two walkie-talkie sets from the Naxalites’ hideout.

The release said that the recovery of the huge cache of arms and ammunition shows that the Naxalites were preparing for a major attack on the security forces.

“The nefarious design of Naxalites has been foiled. The search operation against them is still underway,” said the release.