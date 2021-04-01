The second phase polling of Assam legislative Assembly elections is set for tomorrow, where the fate of 345 candidates including 26 women will be decided by over 73 lakh voters in 39 Assembly constituencies including 15 seats in Barak valley of the state. The polling will begin on 7 a.m. continue till 6 p.m.Among the 73,44,631 electors in second phase, there are 37,34,537 males voters, 36,09,959 females voters and 135 transgender voters.

According to the election authority, Hojai constituency has the highest number of electors (2,65,886 voters), whereas Howraghat has the lowest one (1,32,339).

Most constituencies will witness straight battle between the BJP led alliance and the opposition led Mohajoat (grand alliance).

For the grand alliance, Congress leaders Siddique Ahmed, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sum Ronghang, Santanu Sarma, etc along with Bodoland People’s Front leader Rihon Daimary, All India United Democratic Front leader Sirajuddin Ajmal, etc would also seek the voters’ mandates.

State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, before the closing time of campaigning yesterday addressed a series of poll rallies at Dholai, Ratabari, North Karimganj, Sonai, Silchar and Udarbond. Seeking supports for the saffron candidates, Sonowal asserted that the BJP led government in Dispur worked tirelessly for safeguarding the lives and properties, pride and prestige of all sections of the people cutting across the language, caste, creed and community.

State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing poll rallies, highlighted the assurances of BJP to increase Orunadoi scheme’s amount from rupees 830 to 3000 per month, waive off micro finance loan up to 50 %, assurance for jobs, two-wheelers for youths and various infrastructures in rural Assam.

Five ministers, deputy speaker in fray:

The fate of five ministers, the deputy speaker and a few significant opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats in Assam go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

BJP minister Parimal Suklabaidya is in a direct contest with Congress’s Kamakhya Prasad Mala in Dholai, while Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar of the BJP is in a straight contest with AIUDF’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiyan in Sonai. Minister Pijush Hazarika is locked in a triangular contest with Congress’s Swapan Kumar Mandal and AJP’s Bubul Das from Jagiroad (SC), and his cabinet colleague Bhabesh Kalita is in a direct fight with AJP’s Babul Saharia in the Rangiya constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is fighting against BPF’s Karuna Kanta Swargiary in Paneri, while AIUDF’s Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, is fighting the elections against AGP’s Sadikullah Bhuyan from Jamunamukh. Total 175 candidates are fighting the phase two elections from 15 seats in the three districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar. Algapur has the highest 19 candidates.

~With inputs from PTI~