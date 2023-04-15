Sea fishing prohibition enforced in Odisha for undisturbed breeding

In a move to ensure the safe and undisturbed breeding of sea fish, the Odisha Government on Saturday enforced a two-month-long prohibition on marine fishing operations.

The prohibitory orders would remain effective till 14 June. Any deviation on part of fishermen communities would be dealt with stringent legal provisions with the confiscation of the fishing crafts, said officials of marine fisheries wing.

The 60-day fishing ban is being enforced simultaneously along the 480 km coastal of Odisha, said officials.

The annual fishing ban is being enforced for the larger interest of those living on fishing activity. The restriction on fishing is imposed every year to allow breeding and multiplication of fish population.

Thus it is aimed at greater interest for the fishermen as it leads to the larger yield. The fishermen and trawl operators had been asked not to undertake fishing voyages. Prohibition on sea fishing was promulgated under Odisha marine fishing regulation act besides the directions from the union government.

Though the fishermen and stakeholders would be on the losing side due to the ban, it would reap long-term benefits for them in the form of higher catch, said officials.

Those living on fishing and ancillary activities will be badly hit by the ban. Sea fishing has suffered major interruption this year. Frequent formation of low pressure and resultant cyclonic weather has posed major impediments as fishermen and crews were forced to suspend the fishing operation following nature induced causes, said members of marine fisheries’ union in Paradip.

Apart from fishing prohibition due to ongoing breeding season, the state government had also imposed ‘fishing ban’ from 1 November to 31 May throughout the twenty km off the seacoast of the coastal district of Kendrapara from Dhamra coast to Devi river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district to protect the annual migration of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles to the Odisha coast for mating and laying eggs.